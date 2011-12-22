MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian overnight cash rates
hit a fresh five-month high on Thursday and were within striking
distance of the 10 percent level on continuing tightness in
liquidity after advance corporate tax outflows last week.
Banks accessed the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing
facility for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, data from
the RBI showed on Thursday.
Before, Tuesday, the last time they had tapped this
liquidity window was on July 15, when call rates had touched 10
percent.
At 2:41 p.m. (0911 GMT), the one-day cash rate was
at 9.80/9.90 precent from Wednesday's close of 9.60/65 percent.
The rate touched 9.85 percent earlier in the day, according
to Thomson Reuters data, while Clearing Corp of India data put
the high at 9.90 percent.
"Demand is most certainly there. It seems some banks are
trying to cover for outflows next week towards loan disbursals
that are typically seen near the end of the quarter," said a
trader with a large state-owned bank.
"To top this the liquidity is really squeezed."
On Wednesday, the RBI allowed banks to borrow from MSF using
excess holdings under the statutory liquidity ratio, which is
currently at 24 percent of deposits, in a move to ease build up
of pressure on call rates.
The RBI introduced the MSF in May to help banks tide over
temporary cash crunch. Banks can borrow cash under the facility
from the central bank at 100 basis points above the repo rate,
which is currently at 8.50 percent.
So far, the MSF has been used four times including
Wednesday.
Banks borrowed 1.652 trillion rupees from the regular repo
auction under RBI's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday,
higher than the previous two sessions. The RBI had injected 1.66
trillion rupees on Monday through this route -- the highest in
nearly a year.
Traders said the central bank's bond buybacks through open
market operations were unlikely to improve liquidity due to
regular debt sales.
The RBI will buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds
through OMO on Thursday, while the government is due to sell 120
billion rupees on Friday.
Call market volume was at 207.29 billion rupees, higher than
183.6 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data
showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 193.68 billion rupees against a
total of 242.67 billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
9.75 percent, up from 9.67 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate rose to 9.01 percent from 8.82 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 68.14 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 94.62 billion on Wednesday. The
weighted average rate was at 8.97 percent from 8.83 percent.
($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)