(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian overnight cash rates ended higher on Thursday after hitting a fresh five-month high on continuing tightness in liquidity after advance corporate tax outflows last week.

Banks accessed the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, data from the RBI showed on Thursday.

On Tuesday, banks tapped this liquidity window after five over months. They had accessed this window on July 15, when the call rates had touched 10 percent.

The one-day cash rate ended at 9.70/9.75 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 9.60/65 percent.

Rates touched a high of 9.85 percent earlier in the day, according to Thomson Reuters data while Clearing Corp of India data put the high at 9.90 percent.

"Demand is most certainly there. It seems some banks are trying to cover for outflows next week towards loan disbursals that are typically seen near the end of the quarter," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.

"To top this the liquidity is really squeezed."

On Wednesday, the RBI allowed banks to borrow from MSF using excess holdings under the statutory liquidity ratio, which is currently at 24 percent of deposits, in a move to ease pressure on call rates.

The RBI introduced the MSF in May to help banks tide over temporary cash crunch. Banks can borrow cash under the facility from the central bank at 100 basis points above the repo rate, which is currently at 8.50 percent.

So far, the MSF has been used four times including Wednesday.

Banks borrowed 1.652 trillion rupees from the regular repo auction under RBI's liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, higher than the previous two sessions. The RBI had injected 1.66 trillion rupees on Monday through this route -- the highest in nearly a year.

Traders said the central bank's bond buybacks through open market operations were unlikely to improve liquidity due to regular debt sales.

The RBI has bought back 87.90 bln rupees through open market operations on Thursday, while the government is due to sell 120 billion rupees on Friday.

Call market volume was at 211.39 billion rupees, higher than 183.6 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 259.31 billion rupees against a total of 242.67 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.75 percent, up from 9.67 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 9.02 percent from 8.82 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 68.14 billion rupees, compared with a total of 94.62 billion on Wednesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.97 percent from 8.83 percent. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)