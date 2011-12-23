MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian overnight cash rates
firmed on Friday as liquidity conditions tightened and
borrowings by banks from the central bank's repo auction surged
to their highest in more than two years.
Banks have been facing a cash crunch after last week's
outflows toward advance tax payments by companies and traders
expect the situation will improve when the government spending
picks up early next month.
At 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT), the three-day cash rate
was at 9.80/9.85 percent, above Thursday's close of 9.70/9.75
percent for one-day loans.
Reflecting the cash deficit in the system, banks borrowed
1.733 trillion rupees ($32.9 billion) from the regular repo
auction on Friday, the highest since 2009 according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Banks have also tapped the Reserve Bank of India's marginal
standing facility this week to tide over tight conditions.
"Pressure on liquidity is likely to ease in January once the
tax outflows flow back as government spending," said a dealer
with a large state-owned bank.
Call market volume was at 199.83 billion rupees, lower than
211.39 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data
showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 237.08 billion rupees against a
total of 259.31 billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
9.82 percent, up from 9.75 percent on Thursday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate rose to 9.13 percent from 9.02 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 62.23 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 85.00 billion on Thursday. The
weighted average rate was at 9.19 percent from 8.96 percent.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)