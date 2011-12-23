MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian overnight cash rates firmed on Friday as liquidity conditions tightened and borrowings by banks from the central bank's repo auction surged to their highest in more than two years.

Banks have been facing a cash crunch after last week's outflows toward advance tax payments by companies and traders expect the situation will improve when the government spending picks up early next month.

At 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT), the three-day cash rate was at 9.80/9.85 percent, above Thursday's close of 9.70/9.75 percent for one-day loans.

Reflecting the cash deficit in the system, banks borrowed 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.9 billion) from the regular repo auction on Friday, the highest since 2009 according to Thomson Reuters data.

Banks have also tapped the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility this week to tide over tight conditions.

"Pressure on liquidity is likely to ease in January once the tax outflows flow back as government spending," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Call market volume was at 199.83 billion rupees, lower than 211.39 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 237.08 billion rupees against a total of 259.31 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.82 percent, up from 9.75 percent on Thursday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 9.13 percent from 9.02 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 62.23 billion rupees, compared with a total of 85.00 billion on Thursday. The weighted average rate was at 9.19 percent from 8.96 percent. ($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)