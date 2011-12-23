(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian overnight cash rates closed lower on Friday despite the tight cash supply situation as demand likely waned after most banks met reserve needs through the Reserve Bank of India's repo facility at lower rates.

This pushed up subscriptions for the central bank's repo to 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.7 billion), the highest in more than two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Banks have been facing a cash crunch after last week's outflows toward advance tax payments by companies and traders expect the situation to improve when the government spending picks up early next month.

The three-day cash rate ended at 9.50/9.55 percent, lower than Thursday's close of 9.70/9.75 percent for one-day loans after touching a high of 9.85 percent earlier in the day.

This week, banks tapped three times the RBI's marginal standing facility at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent to tide over tight conditions.

"Pressure on liquidity is likely to ease in January once the tax outflows flow back as government spending," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Call market volume was at 207.09 billion rupees, lower than 211.39 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 251.72 billion rupees against a total of 259.31 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.82 percent, up from 9.75 percent on Thursday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 9.11 percent from 9.02 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 62.23 billion rupees, compared with a total of 85.00 billion on Thursday. The weighted average rate was at 9.19 percent from 8.96 percent. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)