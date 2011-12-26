MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian overnight cash rates
fell on Monday as demand eased in the second week of the
two-week reporting period, with banks borrowing a lower amount
from the central bank's repo counter.
At 1:18 p.m. (0748 GMT), the one-day cash rate was
9.25/9.30 percent, lower from Friday's close of 9.50/9.55
percent for three-day loans, after briefly rising as much as
9.85 percent in early trades.
Most banks borrow on Fridays for three days to
cover weekend reserve requirements due to the sharp drop in
volumes seen on Saturdays.
"There seems to be some improvement in liquidity and since
it is the latter half of the reporting fortnight, demand should
be on the slightly lower side," said a dealer with a large
private-sector bank.
Demand typically wanes in the second week of the reporting
period as most banks prefer to meet the bulk of their mandated
reserve needs early on, to reduce exposure to any volatility in
rates in the second week.
"I would not be surprised if call rate moves to below 9
percent in next couple of sessions," the trader said, indicating
further easing in demand and improvement in cash condition due
to month-end government spending on salaries and
subsidies .
Banks have faced tight cash conditions following heavy
outflows toward advance tax payments by companies this month,
which pushed up the call rate close to 10 percent and repo
borrowing from the central bank to record levels last week.
The Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility at
100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent too was tapped
by banks for four straight days last week to tide over tight
cash conditions.
Banks borrowed 1.429 trillion rupees ($27.06 billion) from
the central bank's repo under the liquidity adjustment facility
on Monday, lower from 1.733 trillion on Friday which was the
highest in more than two years, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Call market volume was at 140.15 billion rupees, lower than
207.09 billion rupees on Friday, Clearing Corp of India data
showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 179.00 billion rupees against a
total of 251.72 billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
9.72 percent, lower from 9.82 percent on Friday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate fell to 8.44 percent from 9.11 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 77.91 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 62.23 billion on Friday. The
weighted average rate was at 9.03 percent from 9.19 percent.
($1 = 52.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)