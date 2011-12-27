(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian overnight cash rates rose on Tuesday, but came off the day's high as early demand eased, with bank borrowings from the central bank's repo counter falling for a second straight session, indicating some improvement in liquidity.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent, higher from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent.

It touched a high of 9.50 percent on the day, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

"Some volatility is not surprising, given the large cash deficit in the banking system," said a dealer with a large private-sector bank.

Banks have faced tight cash conditions following heavy outflows toward advance tax payments by companies this month, which pushed up the call rate close to 10 percent and repo borrowing from the central bank to record levels of 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.76 billion) last week.

Banks also tapped the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility, at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, for five straight sessions to tide over tight cash conditions.

"But the liquidity situation should improve with the month-end government spending," the private bank dealer said.

The government, typically, infuses cash into the banking system in the form of payouts such as employee salaries and some subsidies.

Banks borrowed 1.160 trillion rupees ($21.93 billion) from the central bank's repo under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, lower from 1.429 trillion on Monday.

Call market volume was at 167.55 billion rupees, lower than 202.99 billion rupees on Monday, the Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 335.18 billion rupees against a total of 350.68 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.21 percent, lower from 9.50 percent on Monday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 8.57 percent from 7.12 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 63.82 billion rupees, compared with a total of 79.65 billion on Monday. The weighted average rate was at 8.75 percent from 8.99 percent. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)