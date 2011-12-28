MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian overnight cash rates eased from the day's high on Wednesday after banks queued up at the central bank's daily repo window to meet their borrowing needs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected 1.267 trillion rupees ($23.82 billion) through its repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, higher from 1.160 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

At 12:35 p.m. (0705 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, after opening higher at 9.10 percent. It closed at 8.50/8.60 percent on Tuesday.

"A big borrower cannot wait for (cash) rates to fall. The chance of negotiating on the cost is very less early on (which pushes the rates higher in the morning)," said a trader at a large state-owned bank.

Traders expect cash rates to ease further to around 8.60 percent during the day as most banks have already built up reserves since last week, anticipating large outflows before the quarter end.

Month-end spending by the government towards payroll and subsidies is also expected to improve liquidity condition and keep a lid on the cash rates.

Banks did not access the RBI's marginal standing facility, at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, on Tuesday snapping a five-day long borrowing spree, an indication pressure on cash supply may be easing, traders said.

Call market volume was at 153.31 billion rupees, lower than 167.55 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 130.58 billion rupees compared with 335.18 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.02 percent, lower from 9.21 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate fell marginally to 8.53 percent from 8.57 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 71.16 billion rupees, compared with a total of 63.82 billion on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.53 percent from 8.75 percent.

($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)