MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian overnight cash rates
eased from the day's high on Wednesday after banks queued up at
the central bank's daily repo window to meet their borrowing
needs.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected 1.267 trillion
rupees ($23.82 billion) through its repo auction under the
liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, higher from 1.160
trillion rupees on Tuesday.
At 12:35 p.m. (0705 GMT), the one-day cash rate
was at 8.70/8.75 percent, after opening higher at 9.10 percent.
It closed at 8.50/8.60 percent on Tuesday.
"A big borrower cannot wait for (cash) rates to fall. The
chance of negotiating on the cost is very less early on (which
pushes the rates higher in the morning)," said a trader at a
large state-owned bank.
Traders expect cash rates to ease further to around 8.60
percent during the day as most banks have already built up
reserves since last week, anticipating large outflows before the
quarter end.
Month-end spending by the government towards payroll and
subsidies is also expected to improve liquidity condition and
keep a lid on the cash rates.
Banks did not access the RBI's marginal standing facility,
at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, on Tuesday
snapping a five-day long borrowing spree, an indication pressure
on cash supply may be easing, traders said.
Call market volume was at 153.31 billion rupees, lower than
167.55 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of
India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 130.58 billion rupees compared
with 335.18 billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
9.02 percent, lower from 9.21 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate fell marginally to 8.53 percent from
8.57 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 71.16 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 63.82 billion on Tuesday. The
weighted average rate was at 8.53 percent from 8.75 percent.
($1 = 53.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)