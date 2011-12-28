(Adds details)

MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian overnight cash rates ended unchanged on Wednesday after banks queued up at the central bank's daily repo window to meet their borrowing needs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected 1.267 trillion rupees ($23.82 billion) through its repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, higher from 1.160 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

The one-day cash rate closed steady at 8.50/8.60 percent, after opening higher at 9.10 percent.

"A big borrower cannot wait for (cash) rates to fall. The chance of negotiating on the cost is very less early (in early trade)," said a trader at a large state-owned bank.

Most banks have already built up reserves since last week, anticipating large outflows before the quarter end, traders said.

Month-end spending by the government towards payroll and subsidies is also expected to improve liquidity condition and keep a lid on the cash rates.

Banks did not access the RBI's marginal standing facility, at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, on Tuesday, snapping a five-day long borrowing spree, an indication pressure on cash supply may be easing.

Call market volume was at 199.17 billion rupees, lower than 167.55 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 336.95 billion rupees compared with 335.18 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.00 percent, lower from 9.21 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate fell marginally to 8.49 percent from 8.57 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 76.70 billion rupees, compared with a total of 63.82 billion on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.65 percent from 8.75 percent.

($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)