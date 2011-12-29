MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian overnight cash rates edged higher on Thursday after easing in late trades in the previous session as banks stepped up borrowing towards the end of the two-week reporting cycle and the fiscal quarter.

At 12:45 p.m. (0715 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.90/9.00 percent, after closing at 8.50/8.60 percent on Wednesday.

"Not only is the fortnight ending on Friday but so is the quarter, on the following day, when avenues to borrow are very limited," a trader with a state-run bank, said.

"So, there will be demand in the cash market with some banks likely to borrow from the RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF) later today," the trader said.

A possible pick-up in banks' credit disbursals at the quarter-end is likely to keep demand for funds from banks strong.

However, banks borrowed a lower 1.17 trillion rupees ($21.95 billion) from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility compared with 1.27 trillion rupees on Wednesday.

Banks had also borrowed 100 million rupees through the MSF on Wednesday. The data for Thursday will be released on Friday.

Demand could ease later in the day though, as most banks would have covered their position in the first half of the session, traders said.

Dealers said month-end spending by the government towards payroll and subsidies is expected to improve the liquidity condition and keep a lid on the cash rates in coming days.

Call market volume was at 141.42 billion rupees, compared with a total of 199.17 billion rupees on Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 200.42 billion rupees, compared with a total of 336.95 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.99 percent, a touch lower from 9.00 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose marginally to 8.51 percent from 8.49 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 48.43 billion rupees, compared with a total of 96.42 billion on Wednesday. The weighted average rate was at 8.55 percent from 8.64 percent.

($1 = 53.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)