(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian overnight cash rates
ended unchanged as demand from banks eased towards the end of
the two-week reporting period on Friday.
The three-day cash rate closed at
unchanged at 8.50/8.60 percent. It touched a high of 9.20
percent in the day.
"Demand was pretty strong today, but going forward, we
expect a slight improvement in the liquidity situation because
of government spending," a trader with a private bank said.
Banks borrowed a lower 1.15 trillion rupees ($21.7 billion)
from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility compared with 1.17
trillion rupees on Thursday.
Dealers said month-end spending by the government towards
payroll and subsidies is expected to improve the liquidity
condition and keep a lid on the cash rates in coming days.
Call market volume was at 204.98 billion rupees, compared
with a total of 171.61 billion rupees on Thursday, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 194.85 billion rupees, compared
with a total of 407.38 billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.91 percent, a touch lower than 8.95 percent on Thursday. In
the CBLO market, the average rate fell to 6.99 percent from 7.72
percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 85.54 billion
rupees, compared with a total of 78.75 billion on Thursday. The
weighted average rate was at 8.39 percent from 8.56 percent.
($1 = 53.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; editing by
Malini Menon)