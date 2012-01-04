MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian overnight cash rate stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 8.50 percent on Wednesday as demand for funds stayed strong in the first-half of the two-week reporting cycle that began last Saturday.

Cash in the banking system however continued to improve with banks' borrowings from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility at 815 billion rupees ($15.35 billion), sharply lower from 1.13 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

At 1:02 p.m. (0732 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, slightly higher from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent and against 9.00/9.05 percent on Monday.

"Liquidity definitely seems to have improved, most likely due to month-end government spending," said a dealer with a large private-sector bank, who expects the cash rate to stay below the 9 percent mark in the rest of the session.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the reporting cycle which runs for two-weeks as most banks prefer to cover reserve needs early on to cut exposure to any possible volatility in rates in the second week.

Call market volume was 101.29 billion rupees, compared with a total of 184.05 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 271.88 billion rupees, compared with 312.26 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.85 percent, down from 8.91 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.50 percent, up from 8.45 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were little lower at 64.34 billion rupees from 65.50 billion on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was 8.52 percent, down from 8.59 percent.

($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)