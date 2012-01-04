(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian overnight cash rate retreated from the day's high to end nearly steady on Wednesday as demand for funds from banks waned during the course of the session.

Cash shortage in the banking system seemed to have eased with banks' borrowings from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility falling to 815 billion rupees ($15.38 billion) from 1.13 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/8.55 percent, almost steady from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent and down from 9.00/9.05 percent on Monday.

"Liquidity definitely seems to have improved, most likely due to month-end government spending," said a dealer with a large private-sector bank, who expects the cash rate to stay below the 9 percent mark in the rest of the week.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the reporting cycle which runs for two-weeks as most banks prefer to cover reserve needs early on to cut exposure to any possible volatility in rates in the second week.

Call market volume was 108.43 billion rupees, lower from 184.05 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 414.21 billion rupees, higher compared with 312.26 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.83 percent, down from 8.91 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.50 percent, up from 8.45 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were steady at 65.81 billion rupees from 65.50 billion on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was 8.52 percent, down from 8.59 percent.

($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)