MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian overnight cash rates ended little changed on Thursday as demand for funds eased through the course of the session, with improved supply pushing banks' borrowings from the central bank's repo counter lower.

Banks borrowed 771.70 billion rupees ($14.56 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India under the daily liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 815 billion rupees on Wednesday and Tuesday's 1.13 trillion rupees.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent, almost unchanged from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55.

"Liquidity is definitely better in the system compared to a few weeks back and as of now there is no real pressure on rates," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.

"We should see call rates staying below 9 percent for rest of the week."

Supply in the banking system had tightened in the second half of December due to advance tax payments by companies. Inflows have since picked with government spending on salaries for its employees, traders said.

Market participants expect cash supply to pose no strains as government spending tends to rise before the end of the fiscal year in March.

Call market volume was 143.09 billion rupees, higher from 108.43 billion rupees on Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 414.22 billion rupees, almost flat from the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.65 percent, down from 8.83 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.46 percent, down from 8.50 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 62.13 billion rupees, lower from 65.81 billion on Wednesday. The weighted average rate was 8.44 percent, down from 8.52 percent. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)