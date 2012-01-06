MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian overnight cash rates were marginally higher on Friday, as demand for funds moderated with most banks' reserve needs already met in the first week of the two-week reporting period.

At 1:07 p.m., (0738 GMT), the three-day cash rate was at 8.60-8.70 percent, slightly higher from Thursday's close of 8.50-8.60 percent for one-day loans.

In opening trades, a few deals were struck around 8.75 percent, but the rate eased soon after as most banks' reserves were adequate, traders said.

Banks expect the rate to decline further to around 8.50 percent towards the end of the session.

Since last week, the easing liquidity situation, as reflected in the fall in repo borrowings of banks, has helped keep cash rates tempered, traders said.

Banks' borrowing on Friday from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter was 923.7 billion rupees ($17.43 billion) compared with 1.15 trillion rupees a week ago.

Traders see the rate around 8.40 percent next week, if the central bank's debt buyback goes through successfully, helping ease the tightness on liquidity further.

The RBI will buy back up to 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.

Liquidity in the banking system had tightened in the second half of December due to advance tax payments by companies. Inflows have since picked up with the government spending on salaries for its employees, traders said.

Call money market volume was 138.03 billion rupees, closer to Thursday's total traded volume of 143.09 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 223.77 billion rupees. The total volume traded on Thursday was 414.22 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was flat at 8.65 percent. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.00 percent, down from 8.46 percent on Thursday. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)