MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian cash rates ended higher on Friday as demand for funds picked up closer to the end of the first week of the two-week reporting cycle.

"There seems to have been a sudden requirement for funds for a few banks in the latter half of the day, who couldn't access cash rates at a moderate level in the early part of the day," said a trader with a state-run bank.

The three-day cash rate ended at 8.70-8.75 percent, up from 8.50-8.60 on Thursday for one-day loans.

During the session, the cash rate accelerated to 8.95 percent before easing back to 8.50 percent, before ending higher as some banks scrambled for funds.

For next week, traders expect overnight cash rates to ease to around 8.40 percent due to improved outlook on liquidity.

Since the beginning of the week, liquidity tightness has shown signs of easing, reflected by the drop in repo borrowings of banks.

Bank borrowings on Friday from the RBI's repo counter fell to 923.7 billion rupees ($17.43 billion) from 1.15 trillion rupees a week ago.

Liquidity conditions tightened in the second half of December due to advance tax payments by companies.

Inflows have since picked up with the government spending on salaries, traders said.

Call money market volume was 150.57 billion rupees, up from Thursday's total traded volume of 143.09 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 369.32 billion rupees, down from Thursday's 414.22 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 1 basis point higher at 8.66 percent. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.55 percent, up from 8.46 percent on Thursday.

In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 75.90 billion rupees, lower from 78.96 billion on Thursday. The weighted average rate was 8.52 percent, up from 8.45 percent. ($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)