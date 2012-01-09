MUMBAI Jan 9 The Indian cash rate was steady above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent on Monday due to outflows for tax payments and a government bond sale on Friday.

Banks borrowed 1.1 trillion rupees ($20.9 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 923.7 billion rupees on Friday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

Traders estimated service tax payments took away about 100 billion to 110 billion rupees from the banking system, while the bond sale absorbed 140 billion rupees.

At 1:50 p.m. (0820 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, unchanged from Friday's close.

"There is some impact of service tax outgoes and bond sale on the call rate," said a trader with a large state-owned bank. But since it is the second week of the reporting fortnight the pressure on rate should not be too great."

Banks usually cover most of their borrowings in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle.

The central bank bought back 84.71 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, less than the scheduled 120 billion rupees.

Call money market volume was 151.22 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total traded volume of 150.57 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 280.61 billion rupees against a total of 369.32 billion rupees on Friday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.75 percent, higher than 8.66 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.51 percent, down from 8.55 percent on Friday.

In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 84.48 billion rupees, above the total 75.90 billion on Friday. The weighted average rate was 8.59 percent from 8.52 percent. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)