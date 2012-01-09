(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian cash rate ended lower
on Monday as demand softened in the latter half of the day, but
remained above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent, due
to outflows for tax payments and a government bond sale last
Friday.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.60/70 percent,
compared with Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent. On Saturday,
it had closed at 8.90/9.00 percent in an illiquid market.
Banks borrowed 1.1 trillion rupees ($20.95 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 923.7 billion
rupees on Friday, indicating the shortfall in funds.
Traders estimated service tax payments took away about 100
billion to 110 billion rupees from the banking system, while the
bond sale absorbed 140 billion rupees.
"There is some impact of service tax outgoes and bond sale
on the call rate," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.
"But since it is the second week of the reporting fortnight, the
pressure on rate should not be too great."
Banks usually cover most of their borrowings in the first
half of the two-week reporting cycle.
The central bank bought back 84.71 billion rupees of bonds
on Friday, less than the scheduled 120 billion rupees.
Call money market volume was 157.37 billion rupees, compared
with Friday's 150.57 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp
of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 374.79 billion rupees against 369.32
billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.67
percent, higher than 8.66 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.52 percent, down from 8.55 percent on
Friday.
In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 100.21 billion
rupees, above the total 75.90 billion on Friday. The weighted
average rate was 8.60 percent from 8.52 percent.
($1 = 52.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)