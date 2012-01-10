MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian cash rates were firm
on Tuesday as banks borrowed more with liquidity remaining
tight, and outflows related to government borrowing seen further
weighing on the cash position.
At 11:44 a.m. (0614 GMT), the one-day cash rate
was at 8.70/75 percent, marginally higher than Monday's close of
8.60/70 percent.
"Banks are covering position because of the deficit in the
liquidity situation. Yesterday, there was a 140 billion rupees
($2.7 billion) outflow due to debt sale," a trader with a
private bank said.
"On Friday there is another auction, and there will be
outflows because of state loan auctions as well this week," he
said.
Banks borrowed 1.12 trillion rupees from the Reserve Bank of
India's repo counter, up from 1.1 trillion rupees on Friday,
indicating the shortfall in funds.
Traders estimated service tax payments took away about 100
billion to 110 billion rupees from the banking system in the
last few days.
Ten Indian states will raise a total of 91.67 billion rupees
via 10-year state development loans on Tuesday.
On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion
rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond.
Call money market volume was 140.36 billion rupees, compared
with Monday's total of 157.37 billion rupees, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 158.27 billion rupees against a total
of 374.79 billion rupees on Monday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.71
percent, higher than 8.67 percent on Monday. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.54 percent, up from 8.52 percent in the
previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 102.75 billion
rupees, compared with Monday's total of 116.92 billion. The
weighted average rate was 8.64 percent from 8.59 percent.
($1 = 52.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)