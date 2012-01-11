MUMBAI Jan 11 The Indian cash rate was little changed on Wednesday as banks preferred to borrow more from the Reserve Bank Of India's repo facility to meet their requirements.

The call money rate is unlikely to ease much from the current levels this week, though the two-week reporting cycle is nearing its end, as the liquidity in the system remains tight, traders said.

Demand generally eases towards the end of the cycle as banks like to cover their requirement in the first half to avoid a rush for funds later.

"Banks are borrowing more from the repo window, rather than in the call market, which is why the cash rate is steady," a trader with a state-run bank, said.

At 12:25 p.m., (0655 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.60/65 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.65/70 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees ($26.1 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, its highest since Dec. 26, and up from 1.25 trillion rupees on Tuesday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

Outflows related to state loan auction added to the liquidity deficit, traders said. Ten states raised a total of 91.67 billion rupees on Tuesday.

On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond.

The call money market volume was 129.95 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's total of 156.03 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 188.43 billion rupees against a 320.26 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.72 percent, higher than 8.71 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.61 percent, up from 8.54 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, the volume was 105.04 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's total of 139.42 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.66 percent from 8.64 percent. ($1 = 51.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik PaulEditing by Harish Nambiar)