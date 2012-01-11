(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian cash rates closed
lower on Wednesday, with demand easing late in the day as banks
met their requirements.
However, traders said the call money rate was unlikely to
ease significantly this week even though the two-week reporting
cycle is nearing its end, as the liquidity remains tight.
Demand generally eases towards the end of the cycle as banks
like to cover their requirement in the first half to avoid a
rush for funds later.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/55 percent,
down from Tuesday's close of 8.65/70 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees ($26.1 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, the most since Dec. 26,
and up from 1.25 trillion rupees on Tuesday, indicating the
shortfall in funds.
Outflows related to state loan auctions added to the
liquidity deficit, traders said. Ten states raised a total of
91.67 billion rupees on Tuesday.
On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion
rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond.
Call money market volume was 146.65 billion rupees, compared
with Tuesday's 156.03 billion rupees, data from the Clearing
Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 344.32 billion rupees against a 320.26
billion rupees on Tuesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was
steady at 8.71 percent. In the CBLO market, the average rate was
8.56 percent, up from 8.54 percent in the previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 119 billion
rupees, compared with Tuesday's 139.42 billion. The weighted
average rate was 8.63 percent, compared with 8.64 percent.
($1 = 51.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)