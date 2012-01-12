MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian cash rates were marginally higher on Thursday, due to an increase in banks' cash requirement a day before the end of the two-week reserve reporting cycle.

Demand generally eases towards the end of the cycle as banks cover their requirement in the first half to avoid a rush for funds later. This time, however, tight liquidity in the banking system is keeping the rates higher.

At 12:27 p.m. (0657 GMT), the one-day cash rate was 8.60/65 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.50/55 percent.

"Demand continues to be firm, and with the auction tomorrow, cash deficit in the system will be higher next week," said a trader with a private bank.

"We will have to see how much of bonds the Reserve Bank of India buys back tomorrow," he said.

Banks borrowed 1.37 trillion rupees ($26.4 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 1.35 trillion rupees on Wednesday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond, and the RBI will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations.

Call money market volume was 155.41 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's total of 146.65 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 163.74 billion rupees against a 344.32 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.65 percent, compared with 8.71 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.57 percent, up from 8.56 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 117.78 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's 135.99 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.67 percent, compared with 8.66 percent. ($1 = 51.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)