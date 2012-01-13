MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian cash rates were higher on Friday, the last session of the two-week reporting cycle, on the back of persistent demand for funds from banks.

At 1:25 p.m. (0755 GMT), the three-day cash rate was at 8.80/8.85 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 8.65/70 percent for one-day loans.

Demand normally eases in the second week of a reporting cycle as banks borrow more in the first half, but tight liquidity in the system kept the rates firm in the week.

"There is hardly any liquidity in the call money market, because no bank is ready to lend. It seems everybody is short, and hence the rates are going up," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Banks borrowed 1.32 trillion rupees ($25.7 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, a tad lower than Thursday's 1.37 trillion rupees, but still significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

Traders said the cash situation will face additional pressure early next week due to outflows related to a 140 billion rupees debt sale later in the day.

On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond, and the RBI will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations.

Call money market volume was 160.46 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's total of 184.86 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 146.54 billion rupees against a total of 316.17 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.71 percent, compared with 8.65 percent on Thursday.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.13 percent, down from 8.53 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 130.98 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's 132.61 billion. The weighted average rate was at 8.62 percent from 8.66 percent. ($1 = 51.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)