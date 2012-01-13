MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian cash rates were
higher on Friday, the last session of the two-week reporting
cycle, on the back of persistent demand for funds from banks.
At 1:25 p.m. (0755 GMT), the three-day cash rate
was at 8.80/8.85 percent, compared with Thursday's close of
8.65/70 percent for one-day loans.
Demand normally eases in the second week of a reporting
cycle as banks borrow more in the first half, but tight
liquidity in the system kept the rates firm in the week.
"There is hardly any liquidity in the call money market,
because no bank is ready to lend. It seems everybody is short,
and hence the rates are going up," a trader with a state-run
bank said.
Banks borrowed 1.32 trillion rupees ($25.7 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, a tad lower than
Thursday's 1.37 trillion rupees, but still significantly above
the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.
Traders said the cash situation will face additional
pressure early next week due to outflows related to a 140
billion rupees debt sale later in the day.
On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion
rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond, and the RBI will
buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds through open market
operations.
Call money market volume was 160.46 billion rupees, compared
with Thursday's total of 184.86 billion rupees, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 146.54 billion rupees against a total
of 316.17 billion rupees on Thursday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.71
percent, compared with 8.65 percent on Thursday.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.13 percent, down
from 8.53 percent in the previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 130.98 billion
rupees, compared with Thursday's 132.61 billion. The weighted
average rate was at 8.62 percent from 8.66 percent.
($1 = 51.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)