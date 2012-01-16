MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian cash rates rose on
Monday as demand for funds was strong in the first week of the
two-week reporting cycle and cash supply in the banking system
remained tight.
At 1:52 p.m. (0822 GMT), the one-day cash rate was
at 9.10/9.20 percent, higher from Friday's close of 8.70/80
percent when it had touched 10 percent - highest in more than
two-years - largely due to last minute fund requirements.
"Liquidity is definitely tight and the new fortnight has
just started. So the call rate should be above 9 percent for
rest of the week," said a trader with a large private sector
bank.
"But the chance of the rate touching 10 percent again is
remote as the last surge may be attributed to unexpected
mismatch on the reserves reporting day than any deterioration in
supply situation."
Banks did not access the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) on Friday despite the surge in cash rate, data
from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday, a sign that
cash supply situation had not worsened, traders said.
The MSF is an additional cash supply window where banks can
borrow from at 100 basis points over the repo rate by pledging
excess securities. The repo rate is currently 8.50 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.48 trillion rupees ($28.7 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, higher than Friday's 1.32
trillion rupees and significantly above the RBI's comfort level
of around 600 billion rupees.
Call money market volume was 188.27 billion rupees, compared
with Friday's total of 188.94 billion rupees, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 201.19 billion rupees against a total
of 224.03 billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.96
percent, higher from 8.80 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.63 percent, up from 8.58 percent in the
previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 106.68 billion
rupees, compared with Friday's 144.53 billion. The weighted
average rate was at 8.71 percent from 8.66 percent previously.
($1 = 51.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)