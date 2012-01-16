MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian cash rates rose on Monday as demand for funds was strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle and cash supply in the banking system remained tight.

At 1:52 p.m. (0822 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 9.10/9.20 percent, higher from Friday's close of 8.70/80 percent when it had touched 10 percent - highest in more than two-years - largely due to last minute fund requirements.

"Liquidity is definitely tight and the new fortnight has just started. So the call rate should be above 9 percent for rest of the week," said a trader with a large private sector bank.

"But the chance of the rate touching 10 percent again is remote as the last surge may be attributed to unexpected mismatch on the reserves reporting day than any deterioration in supply situation."

Banks did not access the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Friday despite the surge in cash rate, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday, a sign that cash supply situation had not worsened, traders said.

The MSF is an additional cash supply window where banks can borrow from at 100 basis points over the repo rate by pledging excess securities. The repo rate is currently 8.50 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.48 trillion rupees ($28.7 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, higher than Friday's 1.32 trillion rupees and significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

Call money market volume was 188.27 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total of 188.94 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 201.19 billion rupees against a total of 224.03 billion rupees on Friday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.96 percent, higher from 8.80 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.63 percent, up from 8.58 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 106.68 billion rupees, compared with Friday's 144.53 billion. The weighted average rate was at 8.71 percent from 8.66 percent previously. ($1 = 51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)