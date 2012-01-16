(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian cash rates ended
marginally lower on Monday, easing from the day's high as the
rush for funds slowed during the session and bank borrowings
from the central bank's repo counter rose.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.70 percent,
nearly steady from 8.70/80 percent on Friday, when it touched 10
percent, its highest in more than two years, largely due to
last-minute bank funding requirements.
"Liquidity is definitely tight and the new fortnight has
just started. So the call rate should be above 9 percent for
rest of the week," said a trader with a large private sector
bank, referring to the RBI's two-week reporting cycle.
"But the chance of the rate touching 10 percent again is
remote as the last surge may be attributed to an unexpected
mismatch on the reserves reporting day, rather than any
deterioration in the supply situation."
Banks did not access the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) on Friday despite the surge in cash rate, data
from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday, a sign that
cash supply situation had not worsened, traders said.
The MSF is an additional cash supply window where banks can
borrow from at 100 basis points over the repo rate by pledging
excess securities. The repo rate is currently 8.50 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.48 trillion rupees ($28.8 billion) from the
RBI's repo counter on Monday, higher than Friday's 1.32 trillion
rupees and significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around
600 billion rupees.
Call money market volume was 197.97 billion rupees, up from
Friday's 188.94 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of
India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 282.81 billion rupees, down from
224.03 billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.96
percent, up from 8.80 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market, the
average rate was 8.54 percent, down from 8.58 percent in the
previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 106.68 billion
rupees, compared with Friday's 144.53 billion. The weighted
average rate was 8.71 percent, up from 8.66 percent previously.
($1 = 51.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)