MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian cash rates ended marginally lower on Monday, easing from the day's high as the rush for funds slowed during the session and bank borrowings from the central bank's repo counter rose.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.70 percent, nearly steady from 8.70/80 percent on Friday, when it touched 10 percent, its highest in more than two years, largely due to last-minute bank funding requirements.

"Liquidity is definitely tight and the new fortnight has just started. So the call rate should be above 9 percent for rest of the week," said a trader with a large private sector bank, referring to the RBI's two-week reporting cycle.

"But the chance of the rate touching 10 percent again is remote as the last surge may be attributed to an unexpected mismatch on the reserves reporting day, rather than any deterioration in the supply situation."

Banks did not access the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Friday despite the surge in cash rate, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday, a sign that cash supply situation had not worsened, traders said.

The MSF is an additional cash supply window where banks can borrow from at 100 basis points over the repo rate by pledging excess securities. The repo rate is currently 8.50 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.48 trillion rupees ($28.8 billion) from the RBI's repo counter on Monday, higher than Friday's 1.32 trillion rupees and significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

Call money market volume was 197.97 billion rupees, up from Friday's 188.94 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 282.81 billion rupees, down from 224.03 billion rupees on Friday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.96 percent, up from 8.80 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.54 percent, down from 8.58 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 106.68 billion rupees, compared with Friday's 144.53 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.71 percent, up from 8.66 percent previously. ($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)