MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian cash rates continued to climb on Wednesday, as banks borrowed heavily to shore up reserves in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle.

At 12:35 p.m. (0705 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 9.30/9.35 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

"The deficit in the system is high, and hence the demand for funds from banks is strong," a dealer with a private bank said. "We expect cash rates to stay near the current levels for this week."

Banks' borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India's repo auction under the daily liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.57 trillion rupees ($31 billion) from Tuesday's 1.55 trillion rupees.

It is also the highest cash injection by the RBI in a single session since Dec. 23 when banks borrowed 1.73 trillion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

On Tuesday, banks also borrowed 2 billion rupees from the RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF), where they can borrow funds at 100 basis points over the repo rate, which currently stands at 8.50 percent.

Traders said some banks could access the MSF on Wednesday as well.

Demand for funds is usually strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to cover reserve needs as early as possible to reduce possibility of exposure to volatile rates in the second week.

Call money market volume was 149.56 billion rupees, compared with a total of 197.97 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 150.60 billion rupees, down from a total of 260.25 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.36 percent, up from 9.11 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.72 percent, up from 8.61 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 63.94 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's total of 86.61 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.9 percent, up from 8.77 percent previously. ($1 = 50.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)