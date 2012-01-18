(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian cash rates closed
lower on Wednesday as demand for funds waned during the session
and bank borrowing from the central bank's repo counter rose for
the third straight day.
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.50/8.60 percent,
down from Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
Bank borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India's repo
auction under the daily liquidity adjustment facility rose to
1.57 trillion rupees ($31 billion) from Tuesday's 1.55 trillion
rupees and Monday's 1.48 trillion rupees.
It was the highest cash injection by the RBI in a single
session since Dec. 23 when banks borrowed 1.73 trillion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Most traders do not expect the cash rate to ease
significantly from current levels as supply continues to be
crimped and demand for funds is typically high in the first week
of the two-week reporting cycle.
On Tuesday, banks also borrowed 2 billion rupees from the
RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF), where they can borrow
funds at 100 basis points over the repo rate, which currently
stands at 8.50 percent, in a sign of the pressure on cash
supply.
Traders said some banks could access the MSF on Wednesday as
well.
Demand for funds is usually strong in the first week of the
two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to cover reserve
needs as early as possible to reduce possibility of exposure to
volatile rates in the second week.
Call money market volume was 159 billion rupees, down from
197.97 billionon Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India
showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 307.00 billion rupees, up from a total
of 260.25 billion rupees on Tuesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.35
percent, up from 9.11 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.60 percent, little changed from 8.61
percent in the previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 70.81 billion
rupees, compared with Tuesday's total of 86.61 billion. The
weighted average rate was 8.88 percent, up from 8.77 percent
previously.
($1 = 50.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted
Kerr)