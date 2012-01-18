(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian cash rates closed lower on Wednesday as demand for funds waned during the session and bank borrowing from the central bank's repo counter rose for the third straight day.

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.50/8.60 percent, down from Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

Bank borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India's repo auction under the daily liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.57 trillion rupees ($31 billion) from Tuesday's 1.55 trillion rupees and Monday's 1.48 trillion rupees.

It was the highest cash injection by the RBI in a single session since Dec. 23 when banks borrowed 1.73 trillion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Most traders do not expect the cash rate to ease significantly from current levels as supply continues to be crimped and demand for funds is typically high in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle.

On Tuesday, banks also borrowed 2 billion rupees from the RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF), where they can borrow funds at 100 basis points over the repo rate, which currently stands at 8.50 percent, in a sign of the pressure on cash supply.

Traders said some banks could access the MSF on Wednesday as well.

Demand for funds is usually strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to cover reserve needs as early as possible to reduce possibility of exposure to volatile rates in the second week.

Call money market volume was 159 billion rupees, down from 197.97 billionon Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 307.00 billion rupees, up from a total of 260.25 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.35 percent, up from 9.11 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.60 percent, little changed from 8.61 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 70.81 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's total of 86.61 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.88 percent, up from 8.77 percent previously. ($1 = 50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)