(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian cash rates ended up
on Thursday as demand for funds stayed strong in the first week
of the two-week reporting cycle, as most banks preferred to
cover reserve needs as early as possible to avoid volatile rates
later.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80
percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.
"Liquidity has not eased as expected and banks' reserve
requirements have climbed due to balance sheet expansion in
December, before the quarter-end account closing," said a dealer
with a large state-owned bank.
"Therefore, call rate is likely to hover above the Reserve
Bank of India's repo rate for rest of the week."
Bank borrowings from the RBI's repo auction under the daily
liquidity adjustment facility fell for the first time in four
days to 1.51 trillion rupees ($30 billion) on Thursday from 1.57
trillion rupees on Wednesday and Tuesday's 1.55 trillion rupees.
Call money market volume was 178.18 billion
rupees, up from 159 billion on Wednesday, data from the Clearing
Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 334.98 billion rupees, up from 307
billion rupees on Wednesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.25
percent, down from 9.35 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate was 8.50 percent, down from 8.60
percent in the previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 73.50 billion
rupees compared with Wednesday's total of 70.81 billion. The
weighted average rate was 8.78 percent, down from 8.88 percent
previously.
($1 = 50.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)