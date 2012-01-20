MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian cash rates for three-day loans were higher on Friday, as demand for funds was strong from banks that wanted to meet reserve requirements ahead of the weekend, with the first week of the two-week reporting cycle drawing to a close. At 12:52 p.m. (0722 GMT), the three-day cash rate was 9.00/9/10 percent, up from 8.75/8.80 percent on Thursday for one-day loans.

Demand for funds is typically higher in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle, as rates tend to be volatile in the second week.

Liquidity continued to be tight, as reflected by the banks' borrowings at the Reserve Bank of India's repo window.

Repo borrowings under the three-day liquidity adjustment facility were up slightly at 1.52 trillion rupees ($30.2 billion) from 1.51 trillion rupees on Thursday.

Traders expect the cash rates to taper off to end below 9 percent.

Call money market volume was 173.57 billion rupees, down from Thursday's total volume of 178.18 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 174.38 billion rupees, down from Thursday's total volume of 334.98 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.29 percent, up from 9.20 percent on Thursday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.53 percent, up from 8.50 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 83.99 billion rupees compared with Thursday's total of 84.98 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.68 percent, down from 8.78 percent previously. ($1 = 50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)