(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian cash rates for
three-day loans ended higher on Friday, on strong demand for
funds from banks that wanted to meet reserve requirements ahead
of the weekend at the end of the first week of the the two-week
reporting cycle.
The three-day cash rate ended 8.80/8.85 percent,
up from 8.75/8.80 percent on Thursday for one-day loans.
Demand for funds is typically higher in the first week of
the two-week reporting cycle, as rates tend to be volatile in
the second week.
Liquidity continued to be tight, as reflected by the banks'
borrowings at the Reserve Bank of India's repo window.
Repo borrowings under the three-day liquidity adjustment
facility were up slightly at 1.52 trillion rupees ($30.2
billion) from 1.51 trillion rupees on Thursday.
Call money market volume was 188.95 billion rupees, up from
Thursday's volume of 178.18 billion rupees, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 315.24 billion rupees, down from
Thursday's total volume of 334.98 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.27
percent, up from 9.20 percent on Thursday. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.52 percent, up from 8.50 percent in the
previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 85.67 billion
rupees compared with Thursday's total of 84.98 billion. The
weighted average rate was 8.68 percent, down from 8.78 percent
previously.
($1 = 50.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish
Nambiar)