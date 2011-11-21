(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian cash rates remained
above the central bank's repo rate on Monday as demand for funds
from banks in a new reporting fortnight was high.
At 12:50 p.m., the one-day cash rate was at 8.60/8.70
percent, from 8.90/95 percent at Friday's close. It had ended at
8.70/75 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
The cash rate had jumped in late trade on Friday as banks
scrambled to meet reserve commitments towards close of trade on
the reporting day.
"There are the auction outflows today, and banks are
covering their positions. So demand is strong," a trader with a
private bank said.
The government had sold 130 billion rupees of debt on
Friday, but the sale was partly devolved on primary dealers.
Traders said sale of treasury bills and borrowing by state
government will add to the liquidity tightness in the system.
Eleven Indian states will raise a total of 58.6 billion
rupees via 10-year loans on Nov. 22, and the government will
sell 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Nov 23.
Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window on Monday, compared with
1.07 trillion rupees on Friday, both well above 495.25 billion
rupees at the end of the first week of November.
After market hours on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India
said it would conduct open market operations to buy back bonds
for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor with the Reserve Bank of
India, however, said on Thursday there is likely to be
persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few weeks.
The government has also raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5
billion each.
Volumes in the call market were at 136.30 billion rupees
compared with a total of 145.99 billion rupees on Friday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 187.90 billion rupees, as
against a total of 202.22 billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.73 percent, compared to 8.65 percent on Friday, while in the
CBLO market it was 8.54 percent from 8.49 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 120.2 billion
rupees versus a total of 188.44 billion rupees on Friday and the
weighted average rate was at 8.63 percent from 8.50 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)