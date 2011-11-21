(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian cash rates ended
above the central bank's repo rate on Monday as demand for funds
from banks in a new reporting fortnight stayed high.
Outflows towards the government bond sale held last Friday
kept the pressure on supply, traders said, adding that the huge
borrowings from central bank's repo counter capped rise in
rates.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.70-8.75
percent versus 8.90/95 percent at Friday's close. It had ended
at 8.70/75 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
The cash rate had jumped in late trade on Friday as banks
scrambled to meet reserve commitments towards close of trade on
the reporting day.
The government had sold 130 billion rupees of debt on
Friday, but the sale was partly devolved on primary dealers.
Traders said sale of treasury bills and borrowing by state
government will add to the liquidity tightness in the system.
Eleven Indian states will raise a total of 58.6 billion
rupees via 10-year loans on Nov. 22, and the government will
sell 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Nov 23.
Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window on Monday, compared with
1.07 trillion rupees on Friday, both well above 495.25 billion
rupees at the end of the first week of November.
After market hours on last Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of
India said it would conduct open market operations to buy back
bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor with the Reserve Bank of
India, however, said on Thursday there is likely to be
persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few weeks.
The government has also raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5
billion each.
Volumes in the call market were at 143.34 billion rupees
compared with a total of 145.99 billion rupees on Friday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 329.10 billion rupees, as
against a total of 202.22 billion rupees on Friday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.75 percent, compared to 8.65 percent on Friday, while in the
CBLO market it was 8.55 percent from 8.49 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 123.95 billion
rupees versus a total of 188.44 billion rupees on Friday and the
weighted average rate was at 8.63 percent from 8.50 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)