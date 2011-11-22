MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian cash rates ended above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent on Tuesday as funds remained strained in the banking system at the start of the new reporting fortnight.

Liquidity remained tight after the outflows towards the government bond sale held last Friday, traders said, adding that the huge borrowings from central bank's repo counter capped rise in rates.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.60-8.70 percent versus 8.70-8.75 percent at Monday's close.

Traders said sale of state loans and treasury bills are adding to the liquidity tightness in the system.

India central bank said on Tuesday 11 states raised a total 54.18 billion rupees via 10-year loans, lower than a target of 58.60 billion rupees.

India will sell on Friday 30 billion rupees of a floating rate bond (FRB) maturing 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bond and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds, the central bank said on Monday.

The government will sell 80 billion rupees of treasury bills on Nov 23.

Banks borrowed 1.32 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window on Tuesday, compared with 1.27 trillion rupees on Monday, both well above 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

The central bank, in a bid to ease tight banking system liquidity, will buyback bands upto 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday.

Volumes in the call market were at 122.60 billion rupees compared with a total of 143.34 billion rupees on Monday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 329.40 billion rupees, as against a total of 329.10 billion rupees on Monday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.72 percent, compared to 8.75 percent on Monday, while in the CBLO market it was 8.60 percent from 8.55 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 105.06 billion rupees versus a total of 181.06 billion rupees on Monday and the weighted average rate was at 8.68 percent from 8.63 percent previously. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)