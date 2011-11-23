(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian cash rates ended down on Wednesday as some stray deals were executed at lower levels in later part of the day, traders said, adding that the funding strain remains on the banking system.

Funds remained stretched in the banking system pressured by heavy government bond supply and banks' need for meeting cash reserve requirement on additional deposit growth.

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.40-8.45 percent, compared with 8.60-8.70 percent at Tuesday's close. They traded in a wide range of 8.45 percent to 8.70 percent through the day.

"Some stray deals happened at lower yields at the end of the day as some banks had better cash conditions. Liquidity remains tight and cash rate may touch upto 9 percent in the near term if there is no government interference," a dealer with a state-run bank said.

Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.32 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

"Heavy auction outflows are sucking out cash leaving banks parched. Banks' deposit base is also increasing, so they are having to set aside more cash for reserve needs," said a senior dealer with a private bank.

Indian bank deposits were up 17.5 percent from a year earlier, latest data from the central bank showed.

India will sell on Friday 30 billion rupees of a floating rate bond (FRB) maturing in 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bond and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds, the central bank said on Monday.

The average borrowing has been above 1 trillion rupees over the last 10 days, as against 495.25 billion rupees in the first week of November, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the banking system.

"Liquidity is further going to get strained because of the intervention by the central bank in the rupee market. Liquidity deficit is not going to come down in a hurry," a dealer with a foreign bank said.

The central bank was suspected to have sold dollars in the foreign exchange market on Wednesday in a move to halt the rupee's sharp fall. Post the talk of intervention, the rupee bounced back as much as 1.7 percent.

Indian states raised 54.18 billion rupees via 10-year loans on Tuesday while the federal government is scheduled to raise 80 billion rupees via treasury bills later in the day.

The central bank, in a bid to ease tight banking system liquidity, will buyback bonds up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday.

Volumes in the call market were at 101.85 billion rupees compared with a total of 122.60 billion rupees on Tuesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 366.22 billion rupees, as against a total of 329.40 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady at Tuesday's 8.72 percent, while in the CBLO market it was 8.49 percent from 8.60 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 113.08 billion rupees versus a total of 105.06 billion rupees on Tuesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.72 percent from 8.68 percent previously. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)