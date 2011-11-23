(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian cash rates ended
down on Wednesday as some stray deals were executed at lower
levels in later part of the day, traders said, adding that the
funding strain remains on the banking system.
Funds remained stretched in the banking system pressured by
heavy government bond supply and banks' need for meeting cash
reserve requirement on additional deposit growth.
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.40-8.45 percent,
compared with 8.60-8.70 percent at Tuesday's close. They traded
in a wide range of 8.45 percent to 8.70 percent through the day.
"Some stray deals happened at lower yields at the end of the
day as some banks had better cash conditions. Liquidity remains
tight and cash rate may touch upto 9 percent in the near term if
there is no government interference," a dealer with a state-run
bank said.
Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.32
trillion rupees on Tuesday.
"Heavy auction outflows are sucking out cash
leaving banks parched. Banks' deposit base is also increasing,
so they are having to set aside more cash for reserve needs,"
said a senior dealer with a private bank.
Indian bank deposits were up 17.5 percent from a year
earlier, latest data from the central bank showed.
India will sell on Friday 30 billion rupees of a floating
rate bond (FRB) maturing in 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15
percent 2024 bond and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040
bonds, the central bank said on Monday.
The average borrowing has been above 1 trillion rupees over
the last 10 days, as against 495.25 billion rupees in the first
week of November, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the
banking system.
"Liquidity is further going to get strained because of the
intervention by the central bank in the rupee market. Liquidity
deficit is not going to come down in a hurry," a dealer with a
foreign bank said.
The central bank was suspected to have sold dollars in the
foreign exchange market on Wednesday in a move to halt the
rupee's sharp fall. Post the talk of intervention, the rupee
bounced back as much as 1.7 percent.
Indian states raised 54.18 billion rupees via 10-year loans
on Tuesday while the federal government is scheduled to raise 80
billion rupees via treasury bills later in the day.
The central bank, in a bid to ease tight banking system
liquidity, will buyback bonds up to 100 billion rupees on
Thursday.
Volumes in the call market were at 101.85 billion rupees
compared with a total of 122.60 billion rupees on Tuesday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 366.22 billion rupees, as
against a total of 329.40 billion rupees on Tuesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was
steady at Tuesday's 8.72 percent, while in the CBLO market it
was 8.49 percent from 8.60 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 113.08 billion
rupees versus a total of 105.06 billion rupees on Tuesday and
the weighted average rate was at 8.72 percent from 8.68 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)