MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian cash rates climbed above the central bank's repo rate on Thursday as demand from banks continued to be high and tightness in liquidity persisted.

At 1:30 p.m., the one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent.

"Most banks have covered a large part of their position, but they are still borrowing because they want to lend," a trader with a private bank said.

Banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.35 trillion rupees on Wednesday, and significantly higher than at the end of the first week of November.

Funds remained stretched in the banking system pressured by heavy government bond supply and banks' need for meeting cash reserve requirement on additional deposit growth.

Traders said till the rupee depreciation halts, the Reserve Bank of India will not be able to ease liquidity.

Dollar selling by the RBI to stem the rupee's slide sucks out rupee liquidity adding to an already tight cash situation.

The central bank is suspected to have intervened in the forex market for the second day in a row, nudging the rupee a tad higher.

India's central bank will intervene to smooth sharp movements in the rupee and prevent a downward spiral in its value, but will balance this with the need to retain reserves in the event of prolonged turbulence, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Wednesday.

Indian bank deposits were up 17.5 percent from a year earlier, latest data from the central bank showed.

India will sell on Friday 30 billion rupees of a floating rate bond (FRB) maturing in 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bond and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank, in a bid to ease tight banking system liquidity, will buyback bonds up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday. The results are due after 2:30 p.m.

Volumes in the call market were at 110.71 billion rupees compared with a total of 101.85 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 240.28 billion rupees, as against a total of 366.22 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady at Wednesday's 8.72 percent, while in the CBLO market it was 8.51 percent from 8.49 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 82.79 billion rupees versus a total of 167.36 billion rupees on Wednesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.62 percent from 8.65 percent previously. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)