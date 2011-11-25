MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian cash rates hovered above the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 8.50 percent on Friday as banks borrowed for three days and liquidity stayed in short-supply, though inflows from the RBI's government bond purchases on Thursday kept a lid on rates, traders said.

The fall in bids at the RBI's repo counter to below 1 trillion rupees for the first time in six days could be an indication of the slightly better supply situation, they said.

At 1:44 p.m., the three-day cash rate was at 8.60/8.70 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent for one-day loans.

"Demand is going to be there but the flows from the open market operations are helping keep the morale up," said a dealer with a private-sector bank.

Banks typically cover most of their reserve needs for the fortnight in the first week itself to avoid possible volatile rates in the second week due to a last minute rush.

The RBI injected 987.75 billion rupees through its repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, lower from 1.13 trillion rupees on Thursday.

Cash supply in the banking system remained stretched, pressured by heavy government bond supply and banks' need for meeting cash reserve requirements on additional deposit growth.

The RBI, in a bid to improve the banking system liquidity, had bought 94.35 billion rupees of government paper on Thursday.

Indian bank deposits were up 17.5 percent from a year earlier, latest data from the central bank showed.

Volumes in the call market were at 99.38 billion rupees compared with a total of 121.68 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 186.86 billion rupees, as against a total of 364.03 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.69 percent from 8.72 percent and in the CBLO market it was 8.51 percent from 8.49 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 82.47 billion rupees versus a total of 148.40 billion rupees on Thursday and the weighted average rate was at 8.57 percent from 8.56 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)