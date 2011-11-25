(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian cash rates ended well above the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 8.50 percent on Friday as banks borrowed for three days and liquidity stayed in short-supply, though inflows from the RBI's government bond purchases kept a lid on rates, traders said.

The fall in bids at the RBI's repo counter to below 1 trillion rupees for the first time in six days could be an indication of the slightly better supply situation, they said.

The three-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent for one-day loans.

The RBI injected 987.75 billion rupees through its repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, lower from 1.13 trillion rupees on Thursday.

Cash supply in the banking system remained stretched, pressured by heavy government bond supply and banks' need for meeting cash reserve requirements on additional deposit growth.

The RBI, in a bid to improve the banking system liquidity, had bought 94.35 billion rupees of government paper on Thursday.

Volumes in the call market were at 105.93 billion rupees compared with a total of 121.68 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 296.17 billion rupees, as against a total of 364.03 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.68 percent from 8.72 percent and in the CBLO market it was 8.53 percent from 8.49 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 84.95 billion rupees versus a total of 148.40 billion rupees on Thursday and the weighted average rate was at 8.57 percent from 8.56 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)