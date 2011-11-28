(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian cash rates ended steady on Monday as demand for funds was subdued and banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo counter declined.

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.60/8.65 percent unchanged from Friday's close for three-day loans. On Saturday too, the rates for two-day loans closed steady in an illiquid market.

"It is the second week of the fortnight. There is no great pressure from the demand side. But a fall below 8.50 percent is unlikely, though, given the overall cash deficit," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight as most banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

Banks borrowed 899.95 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, lesser than 987.75 billion rupees on Friday and the lowest since Nov. 8 when the borrowings were 879.55 billion rupees.

Cash supply in the banking system remained stretched, pressured by heavy government bond supply and banks' need for cash reserve requirements on additional deposit growth.

The RBI, in a bid to improve liquidity in the banking system, had bought 94.35 billion rupees of government paper last Thursday.

Some traders expect month-end spending from the government for salaries and subsidies to flow in soon and improve liquidity in the banking system easingh the pressure on rates.

Volumes in the call market were at 69.05 billion rupees compared with a total of 105.93 billion rupees on Friday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 362.08 billion rupees, as against a total of 296.17 billion rupees on Friday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.66 percent from 8.68 percent and in the CBLO market it was 8.50 percent from 8.53 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 99.2 billion rupees versus a total of 140.48 billion rupees on Friday and the weighted average rate was at 8.56 percent from 8.54 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)