MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian overnight cash rates closed lower on Tuesday as demand for funds was adequately met from the central bank's repo window.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/60 percent, lower than 8.60/8.65 percent at close on Monday.

"Demand is generally lower in the second week and most of it is funded through the repo window which is cheaper than the spot cash market," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.

Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

Banks borrowed 933.95 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, a little above 899.95 billion rupees borrowed on Monday.

Cash supply in the banking system continued to remain stretched, pressured by heavy government bond supply and banks' need for cash reserve requirements on incremental deposit growth.

The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday.

In a bid to ease stress on liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday after market hours announced its second buyback of bonds worth 100 billion rupees in a span of a fortnight.

Some traders expect month-end spending from the government for salaries and subsidies to flow in soon and improve liquidity in the banking system easing pressure on rates.

Volumes in the call market were at 81 billion rupees compared with a total of 69.05 billion rupees on Monday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 180.99 billion rupees, as against a total of 362.08 billion rupees on Monday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.62 percent from 8.66 percent and in the CBLO market it was 8.52 percent from 8.50 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 83.32 billion rupees versus a total of 166.58 billion rupees on Monday and the weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.53 percent previously. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)