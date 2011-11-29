MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian overnight cash rates
closed lower on Tuesday as demand for funds was adequately met
from the central bank's repo window.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/60 percent,
lower than 8.60/8.65 percent at close on Monday.
"Demand is generally lower in the second week and most of it
is funded through the repo window which is cheaper than the spot
cash market," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.
Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at
the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to
last minute rush for funds.
Banks borrowed 933.95 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, a little
above 899.95 billion rupees borrowed on Monday.
Cash supply in the banking system continued to remain
stretched, pressured by heavy government bond supply and banks'
need for cash reserve requirements on incremental deposit
growth.
The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday.
In a bid to ease stress on liquidity, the Reserve Bank of
India on Tuesday after market hours announced its second buyback
of bonds worth 100 billion rupees in a span of a fortnight.
Some traders expect month-end spending from the government
for salaries and subsidies to flow in soon and improve liquidity
in the banking system easing pressure on rates.
Volumes in the call market were at 81 billion rupees
compared with a total of 69.05 billion rupees on Monday,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 180.99 billion rupees, as
against a total of 362.08 billion rupees on Monday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.62 percent from 8.66 percent and in the CBLO market it was
8.52 percent from 8.50 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 83.32 billion
rupees versus a total of 166.58 billion rupees on Monday and the
weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.53 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)