MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian overnight cash rates closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as demand from banks stayed steady in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

The one-day cash rate was at 8.55/60 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.50/60 percent.

"Most banks have already covered their position because this is the second week," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"And since the RBI has announced another bond buyback on Thursday, the liquidity in the system will improve on Friday. Hence some banks are not borrowing today," the trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Tuesday it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.

Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

Banks borrowed 778.50 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, lower than 933.95 billion rupees borrowed on Tuesday.

Some traders expect month-end spending from the government for salaries and subsidies to flow in soon and improve liquidity in the banking system easing pressure on rates.

Volumes in the call market were at 75.75 billion rupees compared with 81 billion rupees on Tuesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 328.10 billion rupees, against 180.99 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.60 percent from 8.62 percent and in the CBLO market it was 8.50 percent from 8.52 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 98.84 billion rupees versus a total of 157.14 billion rupees on Tuesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.50 percent previously. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak)