MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian overnight cash rates were nearly steady on Thursday as supply matched demand a day ahead of the reporting Friday, while bank borrowings from the central bank repo window climbed slightly, traders said.

At 1 p.m., the one-day cash rate was 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.

"The fortnight is almost over, so most banks must have already covered product and should keep the cash rates anchored," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected 828.45 billion rupees via its repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility, slightly higher from 778.50 billion rupees on Wednesday, but below a high of 1.35 trillion rupees on Nov. 23.

Traders said the central bank's move to buy back government bonds for a second straight week has helped allay worries of further tightness in the supply due to the near continuous weekly supply of federal paper.

The RBI has offered to buy up to 100 billion rupees of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday. Results of the buyback are expected after 2:30 p.m.

Last week, the central bank had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds under open market operations.

On Friday, the government will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds.

Some traders also expect month-end spending from the government for salaries and subsidies to flow in soon improving liquidity in the banking system and easing pressure on rates.

Volumes in the call market were at 77.74 billion rupees compared with 75.75 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 177.42 billion rupees, against a total of 328.10 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.58 percent from 8.60 percent and in the CBLO market it was steady at 8.50 percent from previous close.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 99.78 billion rupees versus a total of 155.88 billion rupees on Wednesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.52 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)