MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian overnight cash rates
were nearly steady on Thursday as supply matched demand a day
ahead of the reporting Friday, while bank borrowings from the
central bank repo window climbed slightly, traders said.
At 1 p.m., the one-day cash rate was 8.60/8.65
percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.55/8.60
percent.
"The fortnight is almost over, so most banks must have
already covered product and should keep the cash rates
anchored," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.
Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at
the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to
last minute rush for funds.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected 828.45 billion
rupees via its repo counter under the liquidity adjustment
facility, slightly higher from 778.50 billion rupees on
Wednesday, but below a high of 1.35 trillion rupees on Nov. 23.
Traders said the central bank's move to buy back government
bonds for a second straight week has helped allay worries of
further tightness in the supply due to the near continuous
weekly supply of federal paper.
The RBI has offered to buy up to 100 billion rupees of 7.99
percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022
bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday. Results of the
buyback are expected after 2:30 p.m.
Last week, the central bank had bought back 94.35 billion
rupees of bonds under open market operations.
On Friday, the government will sell 130 billion rupees of
bonds.
Some traders also expect month-end spending from the
government for salaries and subsidies to flow in soon improving
liquidity in the banking system and easing pressure on rates.
Volumes in the call market were at 77.74 billion rupees
compared with 75.75 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp
of India data showed.
Volumes in the CBLO market were 177.42 billion rupees,
against a total of 328.10 billion rupees on Wednesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was at
8.58 percent from 8.60 percent and in the CBLO market it was
steady at 8.50 percent from previous close.
In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 99.78 billion
rupees versus a total of 155.88 billion rupees on Wednesday and
the weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.52 percent
previously.
