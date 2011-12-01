(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian overnight cash rates ended little changed on Thursday as supply was adequate to meet demand a day ahead of the reporting Friday, while bank borrowings from the central bank repo window rose slightly, traders said.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/8.55 percent, broadly steady at Wednesday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent.

"The fortnight is almost over, so most banks must have already covered product and should keep the cash rates anchored," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected 828.45 billion rupees via its repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility, slightly higher from 778.50 billion rupees on Wednesday, but below a high of 1.35 trillion rupees on Nov. 23.

Traders said the central bank's move to buy back government bonds for a second straight week has helped allay worries of further tightness in the supply due to the near continuous weekly supply of federal paper.

The RBI towards the end of the market hours on Thursday said it bought back bonds worth 57.83 billion rupees as against the notified amount of 100 billion rupees.

Last week, the central bank had bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds under OMO as against 100 billion rupees notified.

On Friday, the government will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds.

Some traders also expect month-end spending from the government for salaries and subsidies to flow in soon improving liquidity in the banking system and easing pressure on rates.

Volumes in the call market were at 80.03 billion rupees compared with 75.75 billion rupees on Wednesday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 350.72 billion rupees, against 328.10 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.58 percent from 8.60 percent and in the CBLO market it was steady at 8.50 percent from previous close.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 116.73 billion rupees versus a total of 155.88 billion rupees on Wednesday and the weighted average rate was at 8.54 percent from 8.52 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)