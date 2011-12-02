MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian overnight cash rates pulled back from a intraday low on Friday as some banks rushed to meet last minute reserve requirements at the end of the reporting fortnight, traders said.

At 1 p.m., the three-day cash rate was at 8.50/8.55 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close for one-day loans, but higher from the day's low of 8.30 percent.

"It is the reserves reporting day. So some volatility in demand is not unusual. But since most banks must have covered large portions of reserve needs already, the rise in call rates should be limited," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected 688.25 billion rupees through its repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility, sharply down from 828.45 billion rupees on Thursday and well below the high of 1.35 trillion rupees on Nov. 23.

Traders expect the cash rates to rise in the second half of December after the coporate advance tax outflows.

But the marginal standing facility through which banks can borrow from the RBI at 100 bps over its repo rate by pledging securities eligible for stautory liquidity ratio maintenance is likely to keep a lid on the rates, traders said.

Volumes in the call market were at 90.43 billion rupees compared with 80.03 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 95.72 billion rupees, against 350.72 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.50 percent from 8.58 percent on Thursday and in the CBLO market it was steady at 8.50 percent from previous close.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were 185.56 billion rupees versus a total of 156.58 billion rupees on Thursday and the weighted average rate was at 8.59 percent from 8.53 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)