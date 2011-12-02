(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian overnight cash rates closed little changed on Friday as demand was relatively firm on the last day of the reporting fortnight but was being met adequately by supplies preventing any sharp rise in rates.

The three-day cash rate closed at 8.50/60 percent, little changed from 8.50/8.55 percent on Thursday. Rates moved in a wide band of 8.20 percent to 8.70 percent.

"It was the reserves' reporting day. So some volatility in demand is not unusual. But since most banks must have covered large portions of reserve needs already, the rise in call rates was limited," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Banks prefer to cover most mandated reserve requirements at the earliest to avoid volatile rates in the second week due to last minute rush for funds.

The central bank injected only 688.25 billion rupees through its repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility, sharply down from 828.45 billion rupees on Thursday and well below the recent high of 1.35 trillion rupees on Nov. 23.

Traders expect the cash rates to rise in the second half of December after the coporate advance tax outflows.

But the marginal standing facility through which banks can borrow from the RBI at 100 bps over its repo rate by pledging securities eligible for stautory liquidity ratio maintenance is likely to keep a lid on the rates, traders said.

Volumes in the call market were at 136.05 billion rupees compared with 80.03 billion rupees on Thursday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Volumes in the CBLO market were 188.44 billion rupees, against 350.72 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.50 percent from 8.58 percent on Thursday and in the CBLO market it was sharply lower at 7.32 percent from 8.50 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 218.45 billion rupees versus a total of 156.58 billion rupees on Thursday and the weighted average rate was at 8.39 percent from 8.53 percent previously. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)