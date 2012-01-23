MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian cash rates rose on Monday as demand for funds was strong in a holiday-shortened week.

Traders said cash shortfall in the banking system was due to an increase in currency in circulation with the public and also on the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in the foreign exchange market.

At 1:00 p.m. (07:30 GMT), the one-day cash rate was 9.00-9.05 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent for three-day loans.

Indian markets are shut on Thursday on account of the Republic Day holiday.

"There is seasonal demand for cash at the start of the harvesting season and elections increasing the currency in circulation," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.

The RBI has been intervening in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility and has taken steps to stem the sharp slide in the currency in the last couple of weeks.

Despite being the second week of the two-week reporting cycle, when demand for funds is typically lower than the first week, the borrowing remained higher as deposit growth stayed low, traders said.

Repo borrowings under the liquidity adjustment facility was lower at 1.42 trillion Indian rupees ($28.22 billion), lower than 1.52 trillion rupees on Friday.

Call money market volume was 218.48 billion rupees, up from Friday's total volume of 188.95 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 171 billion rupees, down from Friday's total volume of 238 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.04 percent, down from 9.27 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.54 percent, up from 8.52 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 91 billion rupees compared with Friday's total of 85.67 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.50 percent, down from 8.68 percent previously. ($1 = 50.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)