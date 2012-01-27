(Updates to close)
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian cash rates for
three-day loans ended sharply lower on Friday, the end of a
two-week reporting period, because demand for funds dwindled in
the latter half of the session.
The three-day cash rate settled at 8.60-8.65
percent, sharply lower than 9.10/9.20 percent on Wednesday for
two-day loans.
During the session, cash rates had slipped to a
more-than-two-month low of 8.00 percent and moved in a wide
8.00-9.50 percent band.
After the market closed, the Reserve Bank of India said it
will conduct a second repo on reporting Fridays from Feb. 10 to
help provide market participants with some flexibility in
liquidity management.
The cash rates were sharply up in early trades, as some
banks rushed to meet reserve needs before the end of reporting
cycle.
The liquidity in the banking system showed signs of
improvement after bids at the RBI's reverse repo window, through
which it absorbs excess cash from the system, rose to 82.60
billion rupees, the highest since Dec. 30.
The liquidity situation is likely to improve further next
week following the RBI's move to reduce the banks' cash reserve
ratio by 50 basis points, which takes effect on
Saturday.
The reduction in the CRR, the share of deposits banks must
hold with the central bank, will release around 320 billion of
primary liquidity into the banking system, the RBI said.
Call money market volume was 169.02 billion rupees, down
from Wednesday's volume of 196.68 billion rupees, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 237.04 billion rupees, down from
279.97 billion rupees on Wednesday.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.17
percent, sharply up from 8.94 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO
market, the average rate was 8.69 percent, up from 8.64 percent
in the previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 100.91 billion
rupees, up from 99.06 billion rupees on Wednesday. The weighted
average rate was 8.73 percent, up from 8.65 percent previously.
($1 = 49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)