MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian overnight cash rates
ended higher on Monday, as demand for funds was stronger in a
new two-week reporting cycle, while liquidity continued to be
strained despite a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio taking
effect, traders said.
The one-day cash rate ended at 9.00/9.10 percent,
up from Friday's rate of 8.60-8.65 percent for three-day loans.
"There are debt auction outflows and no inflows due to the
absence of any central bank open market operations. It is also a
new reporting fortnight," said a trader with a large
private-sector bank. "So some pressure on rates will be there."
The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated
to have released around 320 billion rupees ($6.43 billion) into
the banking system on Saturday. CRR is the share of deposits
banks must hold as cash with the central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India has bought back about 719 billion
rupees of government bonds from the secondary market since late
November to reduce pressure on yields and ease a cash crunch
after New Delhi increased its borrowing plan for 2011/12.
The government sold bonds worth 130 billion rupees on Friday
and is scheduled to raise another 130 billion this week.
Bank borrowed 1.22 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, down from
1.59 trillion on Friday.
Traders hope government spending on employee salaries and
subsidies, which is expected to flow into the banking system by
Tuesday, will be able to ease cash rates.
Call money market volume was 169.02 billion rupees, down
from Friday's volume of 196.68 billion rupees, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 237.04 billion rupees, down from
Friday's 279.97 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.17
percent, up from 8.94 percent previously. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.69 percent, up from 8.64 percent in the
previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 100.91 billion
rupees, compared with 99.06 billion rupees on Friday. The
weighted average rate was 8.73 percent, up from 8.65 percent
previously.
($1 = 49.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)