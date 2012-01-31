MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian overnight cash rates hovered well-above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent on Tuesday on robust demand for funds in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle and on tight supply.

At 1:05 p.m. (0735 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 9.05/9.10, almost steady from Monday's close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

Traders said though the liquidity released by the cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR) has helped reduce the strain on supply, it was not significant enough to release the pressure on the cash rates.

The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees ($6.45 billion) into the banking system on Saturday. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

"When the shortfall in cash is well over 1 trillion rupees and there are bond auctions being conducted regularly, how can we expect a CRR cut alone to take care of the deficit? Some more steps to boost liquidity are needed and government spending is also key," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

The Reserve Bank of India injected 1.41 trillion rupees into the banking system through its repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, up from 1.22 trillion on Monday.

Banks borrowed 50 billion rupees from the RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Monday, another indication of the tightness in the cash supply.

The MSF is available at 100 basis points higher than the central bank's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.

Traders said the RBI should consider more debt buybacks in coming days to improve the supply situation. It has already bought back around 719 billion rupees of bonds since late November to offset the negative impact of New Delhi's huge borrowing plan for 2011/12.

"If we need to address liquidity with further OMOs, we are open to that. We are keeping the OMO option open," RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday.

The government sold bonds worth 130 billion rupees on Friday and will auction another 130 billion worth of paper on Feb. 3.

Volume in the call money market was 152.48 billion rupees, compared with Monday's total volume of 169.02 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 158.38 billion rupees, compared with Monday's total of 237.04 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.09 percent, down from 9.17 percent previously. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.59 percent, down from 8.69 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 75.48 billion rupees, compared with 100.91 billion rupees on Monday. The weighted average rate was 8.63 percent, down from 8.73 percent previously. ($1 = 49.6 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)