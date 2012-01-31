MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian overnight cash rates
hovered well-above the central bank's repo rate of 8.50 percent
on Tuesday on robust demand for funds in the first week of the
two-week reporting cycle and on tight supply.
At 1:05 p.m. (0735 GMT), the one-day cash rate was
at 9.05/9.10, almost steady from Monday's close of 9.00/9.10
percent.
Traders said though the liquidity released by the cut in
cash reserve ratio (CRR) has helped reduce the strain on supply,
it was not significant enough to release the pressure on the
cash rates.
The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated
to have released around 320 billion rupees ($6.45 billion) into
the banking system on Saturday. CRR is the share of deposits
banks must hold as cash with the central bank.
"When the shortfall in cash is well over 1 trillion rupees
and there are bond auctions being conducted regularly, how can
we expect a CRR cut alone to take care of the deficit? Some more
steps to boost liquidity are needed and government spending is
also key," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.
The Reserve Bank of India injected 1.41 trillion rupees into
the banking system through its repo auction under liquidity
adjustment facility on Tuesday, up from 1.22 trillion on Monday.
Banks borrowed 50 billion rupees from the RBI's marginal
standing facility (MSF) on Monday, another indication of the
tightness in the cash supply.
The MSF is available at 100 basis points higher than the
central bank's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.
Traders said the RBI should consider more debt buybacks in
coming days to improve the supply situation. It has already
bought back around 719 billion rupees of bonds since late
November to offset the negative impact of New Delhi's huge
borrowing plan for 2011/12.
"If we need to address liquidity with further OMOs, we are
open to that. We are keeping the OMO option open," RBI Deputy
Governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday.
The government sold bonds worth 130 billion rupees on Friday
and will auction another 130 billion worth of paper on Feb. 3.
Volume in the call money market was 152.48 billion rupees,
compared with Monday's total volume of 169.02 billion rupees,
data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 158.38 billion rupees, compared with
Monday's total of 237.04 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.09
percent, down from 9.17 percent previously. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.59 percent, down from 8.69 percent in the
previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 75.48 billion
rupees, compared with 100.91 billion rupees on Monday. The
weighted average rate was 8.63 percent, down from 8.73 percent
previously.
($1 = 49.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)