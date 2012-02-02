MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian overnight cash rates
held steady on Thursday as the initial rush for funds waned and
as cash supply improved following a cut in cash reserve ratio
requirement (CRR) that came into effect last Saturday.
Traders expect cash rates to fall next week as the central
bank's government debt purchase via open market operations
(OMOs), scheduled for Friday, will reduce the cash deficit even
more.
At 1:56 p.m. (0826 GMT), the one-day cash rate was
at 8.85/8.90 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close.
"It seems like the CRR cut is slowly showing its effect and
banks' asset-liability position is improving," said a trader
with a large state-run bank.
"The big demand seen for funds at the start of every
reporting cycle also seems to have died down."
Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week
reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve
needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely
volatility in the latter half.
The Reserve Bank of India has offered to buy up to 100
billion rupees ($2.04 billion) of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20
percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent
2032 bonds on Friday.
The central bank has bought about 719 billion rupees of
bonds via OMOs since late November in a bid to offset the supply
glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for
2011/12.
The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated
to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking
system. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash
with the central bank.
Banks borrowed 1.20 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower
than 1.27 trillion rupees on Wednesday and 1.41 trillion on
Tuesday.
Volume in the call money market was 80.09 billion rupees,
compared with Wednesday's total volume of 117.75 billion, data
from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 278.72 billion rupees, compared with
Wednesday's total volume of 362.70 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.98
percent, down from 9.07 percent previously. In the CBLO market,
the average rate was 8.48 percent, down from 8.51 percent in the
previous session.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 108.06 billion
rupees, compared with 76.78 billion rupees on Wednesday. The
weighted average rate was 8.62 percent, up from 8.58 percent
previously.
($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)