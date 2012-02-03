(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian overnight cash rates eased on waning demand, with rates expected to extend fall on further reduction in cash deficit following a cut in cash reserve ratio last week and the central bank's purchase of government debt on Friday.

The three-day cash rate closed at 8.50/65 percent, lower than Thursday's close of 8.75/85 percent.

"Liquidity position has improved a tad after CRR funds release and OMO funds are expected to come in supporting the cash rates," a dealer with a state-run bank said.

The 50-basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 5.5 percent last week is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India bought 88.2 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on Friday, lower than the scheduled 100 billion rupees.

Demand for cash is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half of the period.

Banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, down from 1.20 trillion rupees on Thursday.

Volume in the call money market was 106.27 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's volume of 91.69 billion, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 398.9 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's total volume of 390.17 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.90 percent, lower than 8.96 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.48 percent, up from 8.41 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 120.25 billion rupees, compared with 100.8 billion rupees on Thursday.

($1 = 48.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)