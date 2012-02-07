MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian cash rates were little changed on Tuesday on subdued demand, with hopes of further debt buying by the central bank to infuse more cash into the banking system also aiding sentiment.

The Reserve Bank of India has bought about 807.2 billion rupees ($16.5 billion) of bonds via open market operations (OMOs) since late November.

At 12:37 p.m. (0707 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.65/8.70 percent versus Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent.

"It is the second week of the reporting cycle, so most banks must have already built up comfortable product (mandated reserve requirement) and some more OMOs are expected. Hence, it is unlikely that the call rate will climb over 9 percent," said a dealer with a large state-run bank.

Demand for cash is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet the mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half of the period.

Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also reining in rates, traders said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Banks borrowed 911 billion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, down from 987.6 billion rupees on Monday.

Volume in the call money market was 96.33 billion rupees, compared with Monday's total of 105.42 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 275.91 billion rupees, compared with Monday's total volume of 426.45 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.72 percent, down from 8.78 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.50 percent, up from 8.46 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 134.10 billion rupees, compared with 134.6 billion rupees on Monday. ($1 = 48.9 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)